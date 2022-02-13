StockNews.com Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $863.88.
Shares of EQIX opened at $671.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 141.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $768.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $798.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
