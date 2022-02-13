StockNews.com Lowers Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $271.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 11.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 139,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

