StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 613.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,947,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANX opened at $21.52 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

