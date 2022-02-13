StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Up 163.0% in January

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVAUF. CIBC began coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $5.18 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

