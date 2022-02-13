STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE STOR opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

