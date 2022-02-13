Stream Protocol Price Tops $0.0118 on Exchanges (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $116,487.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00037383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00105622 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 280,798,531 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

