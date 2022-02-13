Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDIG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.