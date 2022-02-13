Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 101,900.0% in January

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 101,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SUBCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.
Shares of SUBCY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $11.49.
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
