Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the January 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,647,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sugarmade stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 28,506,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,863,531. Sugarmade has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
About Sugarmade
