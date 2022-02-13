SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will announce $205.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. SunOpta posted sales of $205.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $814.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $889.19 million, with estimates ranging from $878.88 million to $899.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. dropped their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,638,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SunOpta by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 511,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,756. The company has a market cap of $539.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

