SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of THC stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.