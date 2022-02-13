Swing (SWING) Price Up 10.9% This Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Swing has a total market cap of $275,867.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swing has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Swing coin can now be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

