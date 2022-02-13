Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sysco in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

Sysco stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

