Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $506.33 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $506.33 million and $16.22 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001892 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00298538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 633,224,533 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

