T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $163.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TMUS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.48. 4,963,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.73. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

