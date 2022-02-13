T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.95. T. Rowe Price Group also posted earnings per share of $3.01 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $12.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after buying an additional 147,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,326. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

