Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.06.

TTWO opened at $171.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $201.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,855,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

