Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NYSE:TPR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

