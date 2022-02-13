Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.40

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.40 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 108.76 ($1.47), with a volume of 165107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price target on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £672.34 million and a PE ratio of 11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

