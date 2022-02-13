Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Stock Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 304.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,831 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 300,592 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

TTM stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.