Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.91) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 200.78 ($2.72).

LON:TW opened at GBX 152 ($2.06) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 143.15 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,685.60).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

