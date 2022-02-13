TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Update

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ TBSA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. TB SA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $11,712,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,829,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,840,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.