TC Energy (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$1.06 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TRP stock opened at C$66.89 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$53.20 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The stock has a market cap of C$65.62 billion and a PE ratio of 35.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51.
In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 in the last ninety days.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Articles
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.