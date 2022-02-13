TC Energy (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$1.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$66.89 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$53.20 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The stock has a market cap of C$65.62 billion and a PE ratio of 35.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. National Bankshares cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$67.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.68.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

