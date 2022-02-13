Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

TDOC stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

