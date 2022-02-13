Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.
TDOC stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $308.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
