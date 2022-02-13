Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.31

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $12.65. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 6,273,563 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 125 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

