Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.31

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $12.65. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 6,273,563 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 125 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.24.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
