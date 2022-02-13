Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.92) to €9.80 ($11.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.24. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

