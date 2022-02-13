Tellor Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 13% against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $49.52 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $21.45 or 0.00051071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00037507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00105445 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,384,912 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,520 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

