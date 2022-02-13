Telos Price Tops $1.00 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Telos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $271.31 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Telos has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

