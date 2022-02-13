TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$38.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.