TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$38.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.
Shares of TU opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELUS
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.
