TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$34.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.96.

Get TELUS alerts:

T stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$24.93 and a twelve month high of C$31.70. The company has a market cap of C$43.26 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.