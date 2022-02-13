Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 152.6% in January

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE EMF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 43,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMF. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

