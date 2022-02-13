Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 152.6% in January

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE EMF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 43,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
