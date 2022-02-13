Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 51.4% in January

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of TEI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. 155,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.23.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
