Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

