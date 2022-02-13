TenUp (TUP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $109,585.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $109,585.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TenUp

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 227,047,682 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

