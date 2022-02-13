TFI International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.46 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Shares of TFII opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average of $105.04. TFI International has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 515.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TFI International by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

