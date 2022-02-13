TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. TFI International’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

