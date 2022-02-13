The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the January 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.1 days.
ACOPF opened at $3.94 on Friday. a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.
a2 Milk Company Profile
