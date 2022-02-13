The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKGFY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.23) to GBX 4,550 ($61.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,282.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

