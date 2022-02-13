The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Sells $3,511,166.70 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,511,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on CG. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
