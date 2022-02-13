The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Sells $3,511,166.70 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,511,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

