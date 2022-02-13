The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cato by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cato during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bailey W. Patrick bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CATO opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $365.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. The Cato Co. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

