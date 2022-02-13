The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Sells $1,575,426.06 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KO opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

