The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

