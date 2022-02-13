The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €325.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($373.56) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEURV. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($339.08) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($362.07) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($316.09) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($372.41) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($290.80) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €295.77 ($339.96).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($189.08) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($229.89).

