The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Brokerages expect The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the lowest is $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $14.88 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6,096.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.54. 2,303,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,115. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.