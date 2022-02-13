The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MATX opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $101.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $275,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,982 shares of company stock worth $1,972,130. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

