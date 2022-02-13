The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Herc by 279.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after buying an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Herc by 31.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,323,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Herc by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,896 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Herc by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,688,000 after acquiring an additional 78,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.28. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

