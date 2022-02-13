The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,336 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

ALRM stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $243,163.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

