The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 637 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $101,994,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,244,536 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,736,000 after buying an additional 1,876,872 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.03.

NYSE:UBER opened at $35.29 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.