The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 993 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $63.21 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.