The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 764.17 ($10.33).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.94) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.74) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 685.40 ($9.27) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 789.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 752.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.26. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 556 ($7.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 11.63 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

